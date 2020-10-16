Share:

It has been a tragic few days as two terror attacks took place in the country. The attacks occurred in separate regions, one in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, and the other near the Razmak area of North Waziristan. Thirteen security personnel and seven private guards have been martyred as a result.

The incidents have a clear motive behind them—and the motive points to one direction. It is no coincidence that Balochistan has been the repeated target of many attacks ever since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into its second phase. The first attack took place while security officials were escorting a convoy of the state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, there is one regional power who has a vested interest in ensuring there is unrest in Gwadar so that developmental projects cannot be furthered, and the China-Pakistan alliance is weakened.

The Thursday attacks are just one in a series which have evidence of Indian involvement that have occurred in Pakistan. We have witnessed an increase in frequency as Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and reputation on the international front has improved. Just four days before, two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in an attack on a security post in the Shawal valley of North Waziristan.

Facilitating terrorists in Pakistan is India’s last desperate and heinous attempt to sabotage Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. Yet India will not be able to get away with these internationally illegal acts unscathed this time. During his well-received interview to Indian media, Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf stated that there is evidence that India is funding terrorist activities in Pakistan. India is only solidifying our narrative.

With the worldwide effort to curtail terrorist financing, if Pakistan presents this evidence, India could face severe consequences on the international stage, including further damage to its reputation in the UN and foregoing any hope it had for better positions in the UN. India is only digging a deeper grave for its ambitions of being a regional power and to be seen as a free country based on the principles of equality.