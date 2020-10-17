Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) public gathering to be held on October 18 in memory of the martyrs will be a historic, successful and to be a referendum against inflation, unemployment and loadshedding of electricity and gas, done by PTI government.

Talking to various delegations at his residence on Friday, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a democratic party which along with other democratic forces was fighting against the selected government of PTI in a constitutional and democratic manner.

Jam Ikramullah Dharijo further said that a large number of people from all over Pakistan would participate in the public gathering to be held in Karachi on October 18 to express their displeasure against the incompetence and poor economic policies of the selected Prime Minister. He asked the federal rulers to read the graffiti. Now the people’s tolerance has gone and they can no longer tolerate the oppressive system.

He said that PPP had always given jobs to the people but the present federal government had also snatched the mouthful of the poor and hunger and poverty in the country have increased immensely.

The provincial minister said that PPP would come back to power in the federation and provide employment to the people and there would be prosperity in Pakistan as well. The federal rulers have destroyed the country’s economy.

Dharejo said that the PTI government, fearing the popularity of the PPP, was using unfair tactics to thwart the public gathering but the democratic forces would foil all such undemocratic moves.