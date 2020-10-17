Share:

LAHORE- Federal Advisor for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed various issues including economic, governmental and political issues while Governor Punjab Chaudhry

Mohammad Sarwar said that opposition is angry over people not showing up in their jalsas. There will be no midterm elections and Imran Khan will not resign from the post of Prime Minister. Elections will be held in 2023 regardless of opposition’s protests.

According to details, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh met Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore in which various issues were discussed while Finance Adviser briefed Governor Punjab about economic measures and various projects.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that the achievements of the economic policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are being acknowledged by all international institutions including the IMF but unfortunately the opposition is not able to digest Pakistan’s progress. It is happening and they are trying to create instability in the country but they will not be allowed to succeed. While talking to the media after an event, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government is not weak which will fall from any meeting of the opposition.

The people are not standing with the opposition and the opposition is venting its anger by criticizing the government. The opposition will have to wait for the 2023 elections, he added.

He further said that Imran Khan is not a leader who comes under pressure, he will not back down on his principles in any case.

We promised transparent and impartial accountability to the nation. If the opposition thinks that it will overthrow the government through protests, it will not happen.

Finance Advisor Hafeez Sheikh said that the failed policies of the rulers of the past have been causing economic catastrophe but the present government has given a historic package in the construction sector. Khan-led government has saved the country from economic bankruptcy.

Current account deficit reduction is the result of successful policies of the government.

Today, Pakistan is on the path of development and prosperity.