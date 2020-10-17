Share:

ISLAMABAD - Efforts of China and Pakistan for building a health corridor will enrich CPEC for the well-being of the people of the two countries, Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said yesterday.

“Now we are talking about the China-Pakistan Health Corridor, and I believe there will be other corridors in the days to come,” China Economic Net quoted the scholar as having said in an article.

This shows that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is constantly enriching and developing, he maintained.

Recently, China and Pakistan agreed to make joint efforts to boost the China-Pakistan Health Corridor.

China-Pakistan Health Corridor is a very good and wide-ranging concept. Initially, the two sides were devoted to the CPEC. Later, the economic corridor expanded to the cultural corridor and the tourism corridor.

The construction of the China-Pakistan Health Corridor and the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of health can directly benefit the people’s livelihood in Pakistan, the scholar said adding this shows that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is becoming more and more pragmatic.

Prof. Cheng noted that China and Pakistan have cooperated in the field of health for many years.

Another important content for the China-Pakistan Health Corridor is the development of medical tourism industry.

From November 13 to 15 this year, China will hold an international medical tourism exhibition in Hainan. Pakistani friends are warmly welcomed to attend the exhibition.