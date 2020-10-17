Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 13 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 322,452. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,638.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 641 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 141,474 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,425 in Punjab, 38,565 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,913 in Islamabad, 15,644 in Balochistan, 3,398 in Azad Kashmir and 4,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,574 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,288 in Punjab, 1,265 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 194 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 81 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,041,962 coronavirus tests and 32,465 in last 24 hours. 306,640 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 567 patients are in critical condition.