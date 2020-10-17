Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 659 new Covid-19 infections during the past 24 hours as the country’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 321,877.

The virus claimed seven lives during the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll stands at 6,621, while at least 305,835 patients have recovered from the deadly disease so far, said the officials. Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 198 Coronavirus cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 100 new cases and 2 deaths, AJK 64 cases and GB 34 cases. Punjab recorded 130 Coronavirus cases and two deaths during the past 24 hours. The provincial tally has risen to 101,367 while the death toll is 2,279. According to the officials, the province has reported more than 100 cases for the past four consecutive days. Sindh reported 225 new cases of Coronavirus, raising the provincial tally to 141,474. Six more persons died due to the virus and the death toll now stands at 2,574.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 34 new Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,016. According to officials, 23 more people recovered from the disease as the total recoveries reached 3,677. No death was reported in the region during the past 24 hours. So far 90 people have succumbed to the disease in the region due to the virus. Balochistan reported 22 more Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the province’s tally to 15,621. According to the officials, no death was reported in the province during the past 24 hours. So far 146 people have succumbed to the disease.

The Coronavirus infected 64 more people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,322. According to the authorities, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the region. So far, death toll has stood at 80 while recoveries reached 2,590. Meanwhile, Covid-19 claimed another life and infected 57 more persons in KPK province during the past 24 hours. One more patient died due to Covid-19 as death toll surged to 1,265. As many as 59 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,816.

Furthermore, Pakistan has reported 440 recoveries from Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country. The total has risen to 305,835 while the recovery rate is 95 percent, according to the data.