ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that Pakistan had successfully raised Kashmir issue at various international forums so that the issue could be resolved as per the UN resolutions. “The international community has endorsed Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir is not a unilateral issue. No doubt, it’s a diplomatic victory for Pakistan,” he said while talking to a private TV channel.

He said that the peace process in South Asia could not succeed without Pak-India dialogue on Kashmir dispute under the charter of UN resolutions. “And the dialogue on Kashmir has little chance of success without the participation of Kashmiris,” he said.

The people of Kashmir had been rendering matchless sacrifices for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades, he added.

He said the Indian troops were committing worst atrocities in IOJK and blinding the Kashmiri people through pellet guns and other lethal weapons, while pursuing the agenda of hegemony and expansionism in the region.

Over the recent China-India tensions, he said that India had faced severe embarrassment in the recent standoff with China at LAC.