“The most potent weapon in the hands of

the oppressor is the mind of oppressed.”

–Steve Biko

Bantu Stephen Biko, widely known as Steve Biko was born on Dec. 18, 1946, in King William’s Town, South Africa. Biko was the founder of the Black Consciousness Movement. Discontent over the racial segregation that was widespread when he was coming of age. Biko co-founded the all-black South African Students’ Organization (SASO) in 1968.

African activist underscores Biko’s contribution by arguing, “He championed mental freedom, but more importantly dealt with fear, which enabled hundreds of thousands of young people to confront the brutal apartheid system with nothing but sheer courage.” Activists all over the world in general and South African activists, in particular, turn back to him to understand the tools of oppression and the art of dismantling them.