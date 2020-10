Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will give future course of action to the Tiger Force and decide the roadmap of new responsibilities for them at a ceremony to be held on Saturday (today).

This was stated by Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while talking to media in Islamabad on Friday. He said the Tiger force is working as a facilitator to fill the gap of human resource in administration. Usman Dar said development of youth is top priority of the Prime Minister.