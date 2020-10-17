Share:

islamabad- Shahzad Town Police on Friday arrested four Afghan nationals for their alleged involvement in dacoities and recovered four mobile phones, artificial jewelry, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals especially involved in street crime. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed asked all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted special team under supervision of ASP Usman Tipu including SHO Shahzad Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Tipu Sultan, ASIs Muhammad Noman, Aamad Shah, Fayyaz Akber, Muhammad Ishfaq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Head Constables Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Imran, Wajid, Khadam Hussain, and Mumtaz Ahmed along with other officials. This team nabbed four Afghan nationals allegedly involved in dacoities who have been identified as Rooh-Ullah, Farhad, Shahid and Irshad Khan, residents of Afghanistan. Police team also recovered four mobile phones, artificial Jewelry, mobile and four pistols along with ammunition from their possession. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed to their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Tarnol Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested gangsters. Meanwhile, officials of Karachi Company police reunited eight-year-old boy with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said. According to details, Wazir Khan lodged report with Karachi Company police station that his eight-year-old son Sohail had been missing from Karachi Company area following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team to trace him.

This team headed by DSP Abid Ikram including Station House Officer of Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza and others started efforts to trace the boy and finally succeeded. Police reunited the boy with his family and his parents thanked Islamabad police team for its extraordinary efforts to trace him.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of police team.