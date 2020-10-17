Share:

ISLAMABAD-One year on from their visit to Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken to two organisations they visited in October 2019 to hear how they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They first spoke to teachers from the Islamabad Model College for Girls via video call to hear how the school’s activities have been impacted, before joining pupils in a game of Pictionary. During their visit to the government-run school last year, Their Royal Highnesses met pupils from kindergarten to sixth form, and heard more about how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme which is modelled on the UK’s successful ‘Teach First’ scheme, said a British High Commission statement. During the call, teaching staff spoke to The Duke and Duchess about how they adapted their operations whilst the school was closed between March and September by providing learning packs to pupils and WhatsApp schooling, it added..

The Duke and Duchess then spoke to staff and children from SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, many of whom they met during their two visits to the village last October.

They heard how the village has helped to teach the children how to combat the spread of COVID-19 through special sessions led by doctors and medical staff, and the work that has been carried out to support the mental health of their staff and children throughout the pandemic. Some of the village’s children also showed The Duke and Duchess the artwork that they had created about their memories of the visit last year, including drawings and friendship bracelets.

Established in 1977, SOS Children’s Village provides a home and family structure to over 150 young girls and boys, and promotes the development of children into happy, confident and resilient adults.

The Duke and Duchess visited the village twice during their tour where they took part in a number of activities, including cricket and arts and crafts, and joined a birthday party for one of the children supported by the village.