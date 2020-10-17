Share:

It has already been a year since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first-ever visit to Pakistan. Now, the British Royal couple has reunited with the students from a school in Lahore to clock in the first anniversary of the trip.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton played a virtual game of Pictionary with the students this week, correctly guessing drawings depicting a birthday party, recycling and cricket, with the Duke joking that he was glad it was the children having to do the artwork and not him.

In a video released by the Royal handle, William and Kate went on a call with the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore. After finding out about how the school’s activities have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they were invited to take part in a game of Pictionary with three students.

They also spoke to the school staff and children, many of whom they met last October. William was shown a picture that a little boy called Ahmad Ghani had drawn of himself and the Prince playing cricket together.

The duo was also shown friendship bracelets made by a little girl called Minahil Kabeer. The Duchess thanked her for the gift saying, “Thank you! We kept our friendship bracelets very safe, so thank you for those. They’re a lovely reminder of our visit when we came to see you.” Minahil then asked how the three Royal grand-children are doing and Kate replied, “They’re so well. Thank you for asking.”

Chatting with the children about how they have been coping this year, Kate asked, “Has it been hard not having visitors and things like that, coming in?” Ahmad told the couple he has missed his grandmother.

As well as taking part in some fun and games, William and Kate also heard how mental health has become more of a focus since their visit in 2019.William asked Mrs Faisal, “Has anything changed on the mental health front in terms of being a bit more acknowledged or recognised in the country since we were there?” She said, “Absolutely. Covid has shifted… it’s changed the world; it’s a new normal now and definitely, mental health has now become a big focus in everybody’s lives because of this virus and this disease.”

William and Kate visited the SOS village twice during their tour of Pakistan. Here, they took part in different activities, including a game of cricket, arts and crafts and a birthday party for one of the children supported by the Village. The tour to Pakistan aimed to strengthen ties between the UK and Pakistan, amid political uncertainty and security concerns.