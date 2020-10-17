Share:

LAHORE - A high level meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office on Friday for fixing the minimum price of sugarcane besides reviewing the start of the crushing season.

The meeting decided to fix the minimum price of sugarcane at Rs 200 per maund. The meeting also gave approval to start the crushing season in Southern Punjab districts from November 10 and crushing season will start from November 15 in rest of the districts. The Chief Minister while addressing the meeting said that like previous year rights of sugarcane growers will be protected this year and no one will be allowed to exploit the cultivators. Sugarcane farmers will be paid with full reward of the hard work. Previous government exploited farmers by not increasing the price of sugarcane in their tenure.

The PTI government is a farmer-friendly government in the true sense. The Chief Secretary and others were present in the meeting.