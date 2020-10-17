Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of World Food Day, has inaugurated 5 new initiatives of providing quality food to the citizens.

A ceremony organized by Punjab Food Authority was held in CM office in this regard on Friday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Motorway Squad and New Operational Team Bike Squad, provision of lactoscan machines, free milk testing and body cam surveillance system.

The Chief Minister also inspected the lactoscan machine, body cam, mobile milk testing laboratory and motorcycles of the bike squad. He lauded the measures taken by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for ensuring the availability of quality food to the citizens. DG Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon briefed the Chief Minister. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government, on the occasion of World Food Day, has taken initiatives for providing safe and quality food to the citizens.

First time Motorway Squad has been constituted for inspecting the food points situated at Motorway at Sukkhke, Sial Morr, Bhera, Kallar Kahar and Chakri Rest Areas and will take legal action against those elements, who are involved in adulteration. He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, modern lactoscan machines have been provided in 36 districts of the province for ensuring quality milk to the people.

These machines have the ability to check any kind of adulteration in milk. He further maintained that surveillance of food authority teams have been started with the help of modern body cameras.

These cameras will help in live audio, video surveillance and location monitoring of the teams.

In order to ensure adulteration-free quality food to the people, free milk testing has been started throughout the province.

Now anyone can bring a 20 ml milk sample along with CNIC and get immediate results. Food Authority Bike Squad has been set up in 36 districts of the Punjab for curbing adulteration mafia.

This squad will check the quality of food from the food points established in congested bazaars and streets.

He said that on this eve the government commits to utilize all-out resources for providing safe, hygienic and quality food to the people as it is the top priority and responsibility of the government.

He said that the drive against the adulteration mafia and those who are selling substandard food items will continue and no one will be allowed to play with human health.

Provincial Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Umer Tanvir Butt, head of special monitoring unit, Secretary Information and concerned authorities were present on this occasion.

CM for ending economic disparities

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said economic disparities need to be removed to alleviate poverty.

In his message, the CM said poverty alleviation would help in overcoming intolerance in society because the unjustified distribution of resources widens economic gulf at the grassroots.

The PTI government has a full understanding of issues faced by the poverty-stricken segments and different steps are taken to improve their quality of life, he added.

The rich should also attend to this social issue and lend a helping hand to governmental efforts.

This day encourages collective efforts to lessen the difficulties of the indigent strata and the nation should reiterate that all-out efforts would be made for the welfare of the hapless, concluded the chief minister.

USMAN BUZDAR STRONGLY CONDEMNS TERRORISTS ATTACK ON OGDCL CONVOY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned terrorists attack on the convoy of OGDCL and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security officials.

The Chief Minister paid tributes of the sacrifice of martyred security officials and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that brave sons of soil foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives while discharging their duty. All the sympathies of the nation are with the family members of martyred.