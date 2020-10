Share:

LAHORE - Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's Congress Party, on Friday yet again criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid-19 better than India".

He made these remarks in a tweet, accompanied by a graph of International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) gross domestic product (GDP) projections for several countries and a wry comment: "Another solid achievement by the BJP government."