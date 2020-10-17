Share:

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held today (Saturday) in Karachi for sighting Rabi-ul-Awal moon.

According to an official of the of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting which will be held in Karachi’s Meteorological Department after Asr prayer.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Rabi-ul-Awal moon or otherwise.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision on crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.