KHYBER - Khyber peace colourful sports gala 2020 was inaugurated here at the Sports Complex, Jamrud yesterday.

The event was organized under the auspices of Sports Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the opening session of the event beside Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir as chief guest, female Member Provincial Assembly Baseerat Shinwari, Director Sports merged areas Nawaz Khan, sports manager Ragid Gul Molagori, local political and tribal leaders and large number of sports lovers were among the attendants. Players of different teams, dressed in colour sports kits, saluted the chief guest while passing in front of dais. Traditional dance and martial arts shows were presented that enthralled the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Mehmood Wazir said that the purpose of arranging the games is to give a message to the world that peace has been restored in merged areas.

He maintained that the government was sincere to adopt all necessary measures to make the merged districts develop.

The games competitions will continue for a week and more than 2000 players of various teams will compete in 14 games.