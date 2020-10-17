Share:

ISLAMABAD-A student of Roots Millennium School committed suicide on Friday in his house at D-12 over poor results in examination, the limits of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif.

A senior police officer said the young man identified as Tayyab Shafqaat hanged himself over poor results in exams.

Police moved the dead body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

According to details, Tayyab Shafaat was doing A Levels at the school. He, in the examination, could not achieve passing numbers. Moreover, he remained absent from school most of the time.

The school management called his mother and brought the matter into her notice. The mother in the home allegedly snubbed her son on which he locked himself in the room and ended his life by hanging himself with ceiling fan.

DSP Saddar Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan, when contacted, confirmed that the student committed suicide over poor result. He said the police were alerted about the incident by other family members on which a team of police under his command visited the house and shifted the body to PIMS for autopsy. He said police mentioned the occurrence of suicide incident in daily crime register. On the other hand, the doctors handed over the body to heirs for burial after conducting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a man namely Arshad Mehmood was killed in a hit and run accident on Srinagar Highway, in the precinct of PS Karachi Company, according to police spokesman. He said Muhammad Tariq lodged complaint with police that Arshad, an employee of his company, was coming to his office when an unknown speeding vehicle hit him in Srinagar Highway. Resultantly, the man sustained fatal injuries and died while the driver of vehicle managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case against unknown driver and started investigation, he said.