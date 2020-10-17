Share:

SUKKUR-The elections of the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association (SALUTA) held at the University.

According to a release, the Democratic Friends panel and Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups of teachers participated in the elections. The Democratic Friends panel won the elections.

Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Leghari was elected president, Prof Dr Akhtiar Ghumro, general secretary, Mushtaq Jakhrani, vice president, Hisamuddin Shaikh, joint secretary, Ahmed Ali Memon, finance secretary and Muhammed Ibrahim Khokhar was elected press secretary.

Only one candidate of the Latifians, Progressive and Gender Equity Forum groups, Madam Tasleem Alam Abro was elected to the Executive Council seat.

VC SALU presides meetings

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Friday presided over the meetings with the directors of research chairs, office of the research, innovation and commercialisation (ORIC), postgraduate studies (PGS) and incharge plantation and beautification section. The first meeting was held with the directors of research chairs.

Director, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair, Prof Dr Asad Raza Abidi briefed about the newly established chair yet not functional due to non-release of remaining amount pending at government of Sindh regarding purchase of books, furniture & fixture. The VC directed Dr Asad Abidi to contact with Planning & Development, Universities & Boards Departments, government of Sindh for releasing of remaining amount for the chair.

Incharge Director, Sachal Chair, Dr Khadim Mahar, briefed the progress of chair since its establishment. He apprised that 34 books and 10 research journals had been published.

The vice chancellor directed Dr Mahar Khadim that a research proposal for signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khuwaja Fareed University be prepared within a week time to collaborate in the field of Sufism, conferences, workshop etc on the life of Hazrat Khuwaja Fareed and Hazrat Sachal Sarmasat (RA) to highlight their teachings and philosophy.

Director, Tanveer Abbasi Chair, Dr Muhammad Saleem Rahpoto briefed about the chair and informed that a proposal was ready for submission regarding the chair.

He has received 200 books from the family of Dr Tanveer Abbasi.