KARACHI - A fire engulfed two factories in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone in Sherpao Colony of the metropolis early on Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the fire erupted at a garment factory, which steadily increased and spreaded to a close by factory. The two-storey building of the factory where the fire broke out first had collapsed.

At least six fire brigade vehicles were at the scene, struggling to douse flames that were still ragging. The Export Processing Zone’s secretary Nasir Hidayat said that the fire had been stopped from spreading further. He said the two industrial units had been gutted by the blaze. However, he added, no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

On October 13, a fire had erupted at the Fisheries KPT Boat Building Yard. Fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), KPT, and Pakistan Navy reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control. Eight boats were completely gutted by the fire.