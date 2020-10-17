Share:

Peshawar - The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association have welcomed Peshawar University’s Faculty of Management Sciences in their joint mega tree plantation drive ‘Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign 2020’ which is supported by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

A ceremony held at the College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar, had in attendance Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Faculty Dean, Dr Bushra Hamid, Principal Home Economics College, Dr. Farhat Shahzad, General Secretary PCFA, Ali Nawaz Gilani, Usman Hassan, Departmental Heads and other senior officers of the university and partner organizations. Chairman PDF, Bilal Sethi and Dr. Bushra planted Pak-China Friendship saplings at the campus.

While addressing the audience, the PDF Chairman said that the project is being patronized by the KP Chief Minister’s office aimed at planting thousands of trees throughout the province.

He also said the project team has a vision of inducting young people in the project so that they are engaged in positive activities. He expressed the hope that thousands of trees will be donated to the University of Peshawar to make campus green and clean.

Dr. Bushra appreciated the initiative and said that the university would welcome such ventures in future too.

Later on Bilal Sethi distributed souvenirs among special guests and organizers.