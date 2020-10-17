Share:

US President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida that the United States now possesses hypersonic missiles.

Trump also said his administration will maintain an unrivalled military might, adding that he hopes the United States will never have to use its nuclear arsenal.

"We have the hypersonic missiles that you used to hear about. We didn't have them because other countries were stealing our plans from the Obama administration, but we now have hypersonic missiles", Trump said on Friday.

The President claims other countries were stealing our “hydrasonic” missile technology pic.twitter.com/RpzmtGhGNd

— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020

On Thursday, the US Defence Department announced it has designated the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the state of Indiana as the primary base for developing hypersonic weapons. The centre will allow scientists and engineers to leverage earlier and ongoing investments to help US military services develop hypersonic weapons with more rapid, adaptable and modular upgrades.

This year, the United States launched an accelerated push to develop hypersonic missiles that fly at speeds between five and 20 times the speed of sound in response to successful demonstrations of the technology by China and Russia. Trump spoke about it in May, saying that the US has what he calls "the Super Duper Missile", which is "17 times faster than what they have right now".