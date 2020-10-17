Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said six more patients of corona­virus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,574 with 1.8 percent death rate.

He, in a statement, said 225 more cases emerged when 8,429 tests were conducted raising the tally to 141,474 with 2.6 percent current detection rate. The Chief Minister said so far 1,519,134 tests had been conducted and diagnosed 141,474 cases, of them 95 percent or 134,494, including 650 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 4,406 patients were under treatment, of them 4,164 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 237 in differ­ent hospitals. He said the condition of 168 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to the Sindh Chief Minister, out of 225 new cases, 164 had been de­tected from Karachi, including 69 from South, 40 East, 28 Central, 20 Korangi, five Malir and two West. Hyderabad had eight cases, Sukkur six, Jamshoro four, Sanghar and Shikarpur three, Dadu, Lar­kana, Naushahro Feroze and Umerkot two each, Badin, Jacobabad, Kambar, Matiari and Mirpurkhas one each