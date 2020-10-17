Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered concerned departments to take emergency measures to control dengue in the Cabinet Meeting on Dengue Control and Prevention at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan Jaffery, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired), Usman Younis, DG Excise and Taxation Saleh Saeed, DG Health Dr Haroon Jehangir, whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link. Also in attendance were representatives of Punjab Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation Authority, Livestock Department, PHA, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education Department, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of other departments. The Health Minister said, “The increase in number of Dengue patients is alarming. All suspected patients are being tested. Over 9,000 dengue larva was detected by surveillance teams in the last one week. People can contact Helpline 1033 for guidance. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise surveillance activities.The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) must increase inspection of hospitals. Medicines are available at all hospitals. There must be no shortage of medicines in hospitals. The teams must identify hot spots, so that larvacidal activities can be carried out.” She said, “The PITB must update and analyze data on daily basis. The SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be implemented. All departments will have to work in synergy to control dengue in Punjab.

I appeal people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean and tidy.

The government is making all out efforts to control dengue. No negligence will be tolerated in Punjab.“

She said that district bodies must review progress. She added that awareness is being given through the helpline.