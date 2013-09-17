ISLAMABAD - Pakistan team manager for the Zimbabwe tour Moin Khan has defended the team saying that although they played badly in the two matches they lost yet the overall performance of the team was satisfactory.

He added that the team didn’t need to be apologetic for the results as they had not lost the Test series. “I don’t think our level is falling,” Moin said.

“I think the conditions suited Zimbabwe team more than us. In both the matches that we lost - one-day and Test - we played badly. We didn’t bat well in the second Test, but overall, I would say that our performance was satisfactory,” he was quoted as saying.

But when asked about the performance of specific players, he said that it was important not to demoralise the players and take measures to boost the confidence. “I won’t say that he is consistently failing,” Moin said about M Hafeez, who had an ordinary Test series. “He did well in the T20s and one-dayers. He is a good performer but his batting was not good in Tests but he is keen and will try to regain his form.” Moin praised the performances of the team’s seniors, highlighting the contribution of Misbahul Haq and Younus Khan. “Misbah’s performance is very good. Younus ended up with the man-of-the-series award,” he said.

“If you look at our batting then seniors played their part. Misbah was there till the end but no one helped him from the other end.”

Moin said that coach Whatmore will take necessary measures to overcome the mistakes made during the tour. “It was not in my domain to plan things. Everyone makes mistakes and I am sure Whatmore will be doing his best to overcome those mistakes. When you lose to a team like Zimbabwe you learn a lot of lessons.”