

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the federation of Pakistan in a petition of Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who has challenged the appointment of Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh as managing director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah directed the respondent to reply within two weeks in this matter.

Earlier, another bench comprising Justice Riaz Ahmad Khan had dismissed the petition of AML chief on January 20 and later an intra-court appeal (ICA) was also dismissed with the observation that the petitioner has no ‘locus standi’ or he is not an aggrieved person.

Talking to The Nation, Sardar Abdur Raziq Advocate, the counsel for Sheikh Rashid, informed that last week a Supreme Court bench had allowed Sheikh Rashid’s petition while holding that anyone could challenge the legality of public office holders and had directed IHC to entertain his petition.

The counsel argued before the court that the appointment of MD PBM lacks transparency and merit criteria. He stated that Barrister Sheikh was not appointed through federal commission for selection of heads for public sector organisations that was mandatory in the light of Supreme Court judgement in Khawaja Asif case.

He contended that as per this judgement the appointment should have been advertised that was not done. Moreover the incumbent MD PBM is a young man and also lacks the age criteria.

Meanwhile, Justice Athar Minallah also issued notices to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) seeking its reply in the petition of a person seeking cancellation of the PEMRA’s bidding process that it advertised for the award of issuing media outlet licences.

After accepting the petition for regular hearing, the IHC deferred the hearing in this matter till the next week.

The petitioner Ch Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Gujrat, through his counsel Zulfiqar Malooka Advocate argued before the court that he had applied for a satellite TV licence two years before and had also submitted the requisite amount of Rs 0.2 million. He added that PEMRA recently through an advertisement has announced that all the applicants wishing to obtain a licence for a media outlet should participate in a bidding process for the licence.

He cited PEMRA and federation of Pakistan as respondents in the petition and informed the court that the regulatory authority has recently prescribed criteria for bidding process in April this year.

The counsel argued that the apex Supreme Court of Pakistan in Hamid Mir case has held that PEMRA is incomplete without its permanent chairman and till this time there is no chairman PEMRA. Therefore, he prayed to the court to stop the bidding process.