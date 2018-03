KARACHI: Dollar dipped against rupee in money market on Tuesday, it was traded at lowest rate of Rs 102.75 in inter bank. According to the data provide by the Forex Association of Pakistan, dollar traded at lowest rate of Rs 102.75 and highest rate of Rs 102.85 in inter bank wile it was traded at minimum rate of Rs 102.40 and maximum rate of Rs 102.60 in cash free market. –Staff Reporter