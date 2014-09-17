Rawalpindi- Two new dengue cases have been confirmed in the past 48 hours raising the total of number of dengue patients to 12.

Following the poor sanitation system in the city and confirmation of 2 new dengue cases, both Rawal town and Pothohar town have been declared risk for dengue virus. Department of health has claimed that due to recent rains anti dengue squads couldn’t perform their duties while 46 union councils of city are still deprived fumigation spray.

