LAHORE: The MQM has filed a review plea against the Lahore High Court’s decision on the imposition of a ban on airing Altaf Hussain’s speeches and pictures.



MQM took the plea in the review petition filed by it in the LHC on Thursday that banning the airing of MQM chief Altaf Hussain’s speeches and pictures is a breach of fundamental rights. The LHC is not entitled to suppress basic human rights, the review petition added.

“It is therefore, requested to court to review its decision,”the MQM prayed.



Asma Jahangir and Khalid Ranjha advocate are pursuing the MQM review petition. The plea will be taken up for hearing today in the court.



Talking to journalists outside the court, MQM leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil said the LHC has given a one sided verdict without hearing MQM chief Altaf Hussain’s stance.