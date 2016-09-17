FAISALABAD -Two persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries when a car, they were travelling in, rammed into a road divider here at Thekreywala on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, 25-year-old Zeeshan Mustafa, 30-year-old Wahid Nizam, Umar, 27, 30-year-old Usman and 35-year-old Adnan were on the way in a car. All of sudden the car rammed into a road divider in Thekreywala area due to speeding.

Resultantly Zeeshan Mustafa and Wahid Nizam died on the spot while the three others got injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital in critical condition. Both the deceased and the injured are resident of Jinnah Colony. An eye-witness told The Nation that Thekreywala Road needs immediate repair as road accidents have become a routine in the area.