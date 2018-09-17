Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has sought permission from the cabinet to recruit 20,000 people to the public utility.

A local TV quoted him as saying that at least 10,000 vacancies in the railways will have to be filled on merit very soon. He said that railways management will not disturb residents of Kachi Abadis but the land under illegal occupation of big fish will be vacated at any cost.

He paid tribute to labourers who according to him worked day and night to bring back on track Mianwali-Rawalpindi passenger train. He said railways freight sector will be made strong.