ATTOCK - Railway traffic on Attock-Mianwali and Rawalpindi-Mianwali section remained suspended after eight bogies of Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express derailed. The accident took place near Sohan Bridge and Makhad Road railway station on the border of Attock and Mianwali districts.

According to Rescue 1122 and Jand Deputy District Health Officer Dr Haroon Khattak, no loss of life occurred in the incident. Ten persons, however, including two women received minor injuries while leg of an elderly man got fractured in the incident.

A resident of Bani Afghana Saeed Khan and Dr Haroon who took part in the rescue operation told this scribe that the rescue teams and volunteers from nearby villages reached the site with great difficulty as the area is hilly and no road approach to the area is available and they had to walk for almost two kilometres on foot. Saeed Khan from nearby village said that he first came to know about the mishap and informed the railway authorities. Latter two relief trains from Kundian and Peshawar reached the accident site and started relief operation.

He said that all the passengers have left for their home towns. PRO Pak Railways Ahsan Khan when contacted told this scribe that Divisional Superintendent Waqar Ahmad along with recovery team has reached the site and busy with rescue and restoration of railway track. He said that food and other edibles for the passengers were provided by the residents of adjacent areas and the administration of Islamic University Injra. He said that because of suspension of traffic on this route, Khushal Express and Mehr Express would be diverted to other routes while Rawalpindi railcar and Mari Indus railcars will remain suspended till repair to the railway track which may take a couple of days.