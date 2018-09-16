Share:

Rawalpindi-Police in their operation against anti-social elements have arrested 18 lawbreakers including 14 Punjab Renting Rules Violators besides recovering 470 grams charras, a 30 bore pistol with four rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Cantt police netted Faisal for having 220 grams charras. Naseerabad police arrested Aqeel on recovery of 250 grams charras. Sadiqabad police apprehended Jahangir for carrying a 30 bore pistol and four rounds. Jatli police rounded up Waqas for running an illegal LPG agency.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan Police netted Sarfraz, Akram, Usman, Allah Ditta, Saghir, Shafique, Usama and Sadam who were violators of Punjab Renting Rules Violators.

Morgah Police also arrested Shahzad, Arshad, Basit, Qayyum, Masood and Waseem as they did not pass on the required particulars to the Police and violated the renting rules.