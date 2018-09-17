Share:

GUJRANWALA - Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage in Gujranwala as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 27 hits here the other day.

According to police sources, two bandits intercepted Riaz and snatched Rs28,000, and two cell phones form him on Ahmed Nagar Road. In Wazirabad Saddr police limits, robbers looted Rs70,000, a gold locket, and cell phones from Mubeen.

In Cantt area, armed men snatched Rs100,000, and two cell phones from Zaheer; on Nat Klan Road in Ghakkar Mandi police station limit Bashir was deprived of Rs36,000 and a cell phone. In Kamoke Saddr police limits, dacoits took away Rs300,000, gold ornaments, and three cell phones from Zakir at gunpoint.

Two armed men intercepted Rashid on Ferozewala Road and snatched Rs20,000 and a cell phone from him. Bandits snatched Rs25,000 and a cell phone from Asim in Ahmed Nagar police station limits. Riasat was deprived of Rs70,000, a gold chain, and two cell phones at gunpoint in Ladhewala police station limits.

Swindlers took away Rs32,000 from a woman in Kotwali area. In Nowshera Virkan, dacoits looted Rs100,000, two cell phones from Ishaq. In Aroop area, armed men snatched Rs40,000, and a cell phone from Talha.

At Sohdra, armed men entered the house of Khalid and took Rs140,000, 800 Saudi Riyals, and cell phones at gunpoint. In Tatliwali, armed men looted cash, gold ornaments, and valuables from the house of Pervez. Dacoits looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments, and valuables from the house of Haider in Sohdra police limits.

Unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Hamayun, Rafaqat, Qasim, Abdul Khaliq, Waleed, Sheikh Younus, and Mehmood while cars of Ali Haider, Mohsin, Khalid, and the motorcycle of Ali was stolen from different areas of the city. Police registered cases and were investigating.

Meanwhile, ateam of Anti Corruption Establishment [ACE] arrested a government teacher for getting job on bogus certificates.

A citizen, Falak Sher, gave an application to the EDO Education that Khalid Ahmed had been serving as a teacher at Govt High School Khokerwali, Narowal since 1993 on bogus Matric and PTC certificates.

After preliminary investigation, the education department referred the matter to the ACE where allegations levelled against the teacher got proved. So, an ACE team arrested the accused.

FILLING STATION ROBBERY

Three unidentified bandits stormed into a filling station on busiest Sargodha Road near Sadhwan Tarar and snatched away Rs60,000 from the cashier.

According to a police source, the raiders intruded into Data Filling Station near Sadhwan Tarar and held the salesman Khizar Hayat hostage. They made off with Rs60,000. The police registered a case and were investigating. Of late, the incidents of dacoity, robbery, burglary, and rustling have increased to a great extent over the past one month, but the police have failed to check the rising trend of criminals.