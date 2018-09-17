Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police chalked out the security plan for 8TH, 9TH and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram and deployed some 69,545 police officials and personnel to guard processions, Majalis across the province.

As many as 69,545 police personnel will perform security duties across the province including 17,558 in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,258 in Sukkar and 15,404 in Larkana, reads a contingency plan prepared by AIG Operations Sindh for Muharram.

Apart from the 69,545 police deployment across the province, 1202 personnel from the traffic police and 1339 from the Sindh police’s Special Branch, Rapid Response Force and Sindh Reserve Police will also perform security duties.

Sindh police revealed the details ahead of the upcoming events and sensitive places needs security including 1,996 Imambargahs located across the Sindh, including 356 in Karachi, 590 in Hyderabad, 118 in Mirpurkhas, 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 in Sukkur and 456 in Larkana divisions.

A newly appointed IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam while reviewing a contingency and deployment plan ahead of the Muharram ul Haram directed all the deputy inspector generals of police (DIGPs) to themselves monitor the security arrangements of all the small and big processions, majalis, their routes as well as imambargahs including Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar and Nishter Park.

In a report presented to the IGP Sindh, the AIG Operations Sindh said that 14699 majalis will be held across the province and 3513 Matami processions and 786 Tazia processions to be taken out in different parts of the province.

The IGP was briefed that platoons from the RRF will be deployed speedily in order to counter the possible terrorism act while smooth flow of vehicular traffic would also be ensured. Bomb disposal squad will also remain operational. The meeting was also told that the processions of 8th and 9th Muharram and Ashura would be monitored through CCTV cameras and 55 mobile cameras. A centralized command and control room has been established at the Central Police Office and at the regional command centre at Civic Centre to ensure the security of the noted religious scholars and clerics and strict monitoring of the miscreants. Activities of all those placed on Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the hardcore terrorists in jails would be monitored.

The provincial government has already imposed a ban on pillion riding during 8th, 9th and 10thMuharram across the province while it has already issued a code of conduct. According to a code of conduct, no criticism of any sect and sacred personalities would be allowed. A ban on purchase, sale and telecasting of hate and violent material has been imposed. Hoisting of political, sectarian flags, banners at public places is strictly restricted. There is a complete ban on carrying weapons.

Police officials have also been directed to ensure strict vigilance at entry gates of all Imambargahs, mosques and starting point of processions ensuring body and baggage search of the participants with the help of volunteers. Lady police officers should also be deployed for search of ladies.