Share:

LAHORE - Eight flights were cancelled and 16 delayed due to different reasons at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday, said a CAA official.

He said that domestic and international flights of the national carrier and foreign airlines were among the affected flights. The cancelled flights include two flights of Naas airline to and from Jeddah, PIA flight for Tokyo Pk-852, PIA flight to Abu Dhabi Pk-263, Airblue flight No-413 coming from Sharjah, Shaheen airline flight 145 for Karachi and PIA flights Pk-305 and Pk-317 for Karachi. Also, many flights were delayed for 30 minutes to two hours due to different reasons. PIA’s Pk-313 for Karachi was delayed for two hours and Pk-758, coming from London, was delayed for two hours and 20 minutes. PIA flight coming from Madina Pk-7534 was 57 minutes late while Saudi airline flight 734 coming from Jeddah was 37 minutes late.

PIA flight Pk-720 coming from Milan was 26 minutes late and Turkish airline’s flight 715 was 35 minutes late.

Naas Air, Emirates and Airblue flights departing for Riyadh and Dubai were delayed from 30 minutes to one hour.

Passengers faced problems at the airport and CAA did not facilitate them properly.