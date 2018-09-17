Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party provincial president and member National Assembly Ameer Haider Khan Hoti reiterated his party demand to constitute parliamentary commission to probe the alleged rigging in general elections.

“We have reservations over the result of July 25 elections as the ballot boxes were opened in the absence of polling agents,” he remarked while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Sunday. He was also flanked by ANP Parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak.

He said that results of the upcoming by-elections would not be different than that of the general elections if the genies intervened. He added that everyone knows what happened in previous general elections and those who won the elections were later declared loser.

He said that the prime minister had promised in his first speech that he would address the grievances of the opposition, if complaints were received and demands were made to open any constituency for vote recount. Haider said that this is the time to make a parliamentary commission comprising all stakeholders to address the grievances of the opposition parties.

ANP leader said that chief justice should not discuss the controversial projects and should focus on Munda and Bhasha dams.

He informed that ANP was not against the construction of dams but opposed those areas which were dangerous for the survival of the nation.

Commenting on Article 6 of the Constitution, the ANP leader said that those who had violated the Constitution and were wanted to court in treason case are openly wandering in UAE but no action was taken.

Regarding recent threats to the life of Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Hoti said that if anything happened to him, the state will be responsible and the FIR would be registered against federal government. He said that ANP have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror but in return no step was taken for the security of ANP leadership.

He said that if any one raises slogans against rigging they are threatened with terrorist attack and it is really a question mark that why those people are being threatened who are criticising government for rigging.

He said that some people want to cut the share of the province in NFC Award but ANP would strongly resist against this move as the province share is already at a nominal position and needed further increase.

He said that after merger of FATA in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, there is dire need to increase the share of province and immediately start work on 100 billion packages for the development projects of tribal districts.

He also criticised government for introducing tax in Malakand division. Hoti said that the PTI-led government was making promises with people to make the country a welfare state but contrary to this government increased the prices of LPG and electricity in the country.

Commenting on Ehtesab Commission, he said that the commission was established for political victimisation of political opponents and after completing their task, they locked down the commission to avoid accountability.