LOS ANGELES-Ashley Graham wants to change people's perceptions of beauty.

The 30-year-old plus-sized model is a huge advocate for body positivity and wants to continue to ''educate people on their worth'' although she feels there's still a lot of work to be done in the TV and film industries.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, she said: ''I am just going to continue to change people's perspective of what beauty is and educate people on their worth, but TV and film have a long way to go.

''We just need to make it normal and soon you and I won't have the conversation about inclusion.''

The 'America's Next Top Model' judge is collaborating with Marina Rinaldi, the luxury Italian brand which caters for sizes up to 28 - and the curvaceous brunette thinks all women want quality clothes no matter their body shape.

She said: ''If you ask the majority of women, they just want quality no matter what their size. They want something that won't be destroyed in the wash and that they can wear for a couple of years.''

Ashley - who is married to Justin Ervin - uses her own social media accounts to share honest photos of her body with her followers as she wants to empower all women.

She previously said: ''When I model, I think about how other women will want to look and feel in the clothing that I am wearing, since I was art directing this shoot, I knew I wanted it to be slightly edgy, but still have an approachable look for the customer.

''There is a community of women who follow me and other women for positivity, for inspiration, for images that might reflect what they look like. If me posting my cellulite will empower another woman, then I'm going to do that and ignore the haters!''