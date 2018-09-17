Share:

ISLAMABAD: Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls Dr Sharman Stone arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a 3-day visit to exchange views on gender equality and the rights of women and girls. Dr Stone said that her country had made gender equality a key objective of foreign policy because they recognised the benefits that flow to whole communities from women’s full and equal participation. She said that gender equality was not only a basic human right, but also a fundamental basis for a peaceful, innovative, prosperous and inclusive world.–Staff Reporter

The ambassador for Women and Girls said that she was excited to be in Pakistan and talking about such important issues with Pakistani friends at a time when both Australia and Pakistan are serving on the United Nations Human Rights Council, and our two countries’ commitments under the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

During her visit, Dr Stone will meet senior officials, including Minister for Human Rights and the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.