LOS ANGELES: Blonde are in no rush to release their debut album. The deep house production duo - comprised of Adam Englefield and Jacob Manson - have been releasing singles since 2014, but insist they aren't too interested in creating a full album, as they'd rather just focus on ''putting out bangers''. Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jacob said: ''We were writing an album for quite a long period, but now we're at a point where it kind of suits us to just keep putting out bangers. We have other music and different kind of flavours than what Blonde represents which we're both keen to get out at some point, but it will kind of be a case of as and when it makes sense to put out a body of work.”