CHITRAL - The people of Bamburate area of Kalash are forced to take their patients to far off areas due to lack of doctors at the local basic health unit (BHU). Local people told this scribe that the only BHU in Bamburate is in very poor condition which was renovated by Pakistan Red Crescent Society and staff was also appointed in it. They, however, said with the completion of the project, the doctors and the staff have now left the BHU.

The area residents said they take their patients to District Headquarters Hospital Chitral due to lack of healthcare facility in Bamburate. Dr Adnan, whose in-laws reside in Bamburate, is employed abroad, but he arranges free medical camps in his native village to help the ailing people.

People also had to take women for deliveries to DHQ Hospital and in several cases, women die before or after giving birth due to long and unpaved routes. The people of the area have called upon the government to appoint male and female doctors at BHU and upgrade it to Rural Health Centre (RHC).

Sources revealed that some doctors drawing their salaries from Chitral but they are setting at Peshawar and other districts. One Doctor Ismaeel, a child specialist, lives in Peshawar for the last two years but allegedly draws his salary from DHO office Chitral.

In this connection when this scribe contacted, District Health officer (DHO) Dr Israrullh informed that he following his court cases at Peshawar high court along with 4 other staff supporting him in court matters. When he was asked about how many cases in a month at PHC he could not replied.

MNA from Chitral Abdul Akbar demanded the KP provincial government that those doctors must be posted at Chitral who are drawing their salary from this backward district but setting at home in Peshawar and getting pay without performing duties.