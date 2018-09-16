Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir has said that the district administration is making foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram but, coordinated efforts by all the stakeholders including Ulema-e-Akram should be made to ensure peace during Muharram.

He appealed to religious leaders to cooperate with the administration so that concerted efforts could be made for peaceful passage of Muharram. He said there should be nonew processions or majalis except licensed and traditional mourning processions. He said, the workable proposals of the ulema would be welcomed.

He said that the departments concerned would make coordinated efforts and play their role for peaceful passage of Ashura. The DC urged the religious leaders belonging to all sects to play their vital role for peace and ensure that speakers and Zakreens do not violate code of conduct issued by the Home Department Punjab.

He said the speakers and Zakreens should be made bound not to deliver fiery and sect based speeches. All the stakeholders including ulema-e-akram, district administration, elected representatives and police should make joint efforts and play their due role for promoting brotherhood particularly during Muharram. He said, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Muharram processions and Majalis being held in different areas of the district. Special contingents of commandos and police officials are being deployed at sensitive points, he added. The DC said that foolproof arrangements have been completed for facilitation and protection of the mourners. Besides, solid steps are being taken to avert any untoward incident.