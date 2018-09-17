Share:

PESHAWAR - KP govt has achieved a milestone in energy sector by completing Daral Khwar hydropower project having generation capacity of 36.6MW. Daral Khwar hydropower

project has been connected to national grid. The power project will earn Rs1.2 billion annually for provincial exchequer. Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Chief

Executive Officer Engr Syed Zainullah Shah said that Daral Khwar hydropower project is

located in district Swat, at a distance of about 185km from Peshawar.He revealed that besides Daral Khwar project, a number of other power projects would start power generation

during the year, which would earn billions of rupees for the province.