LAHORE - Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab on Sunday urged doctors to serve the ailing humanity and help the government bring about a change at hospitals.

“Every patient coming to the hospital is equally important and every possible medical help should be provided at the earliest,” he said while addressing the concluding session of 5-day Surgery Workshop at Lahore General Hospital. As many as 65 senior doctors from all over the country participated and successfully completed the course. Prof Tayyab said that health education played an important role in updating the knowledge and young doctors should keep on imparting modern knowledge and skills in their respective fields. He appreciated the efforts of Head of Surgery Department Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Shabeer Chaudhary and Dr Imran Khokhar who played pivotal role in organizing the workshop.

The AMC principal said that Lahore General Hospital had got more importance being the only neuro surgery facility available at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. He asserted that doctors should continue efforts to make this institution a model one by providing best health services. He said the present government has introduced revolutionary steps, especially in health sector, to improve the health delivery system. “Every doctor and staff member would be in the team of the government to achieve this goal,” he assured and asked doctors to fulfill the dream of change by taking practical steps. Prof Tayyab congratulated the doctors who participated in the 5-day course and expressed his hope that they would apply their training throughout the country at their respective hospitals.