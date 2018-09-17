Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s CIA police last week said they smashed eight gangs of criminals and arrested their 27 members involved in armed robberies, theft and auto-lifting cases. Two constables of the Dolphin force were also among those arrested.

According to police department, Constable Bilal Ahmad and Ali were absent from duty for the last couple of months. The arrests were made during a CIA police raid in Shera Kot.

During interrogation, both the suspects were identified as policemen. They also confessed to armed robberies that they had committed in various parts of the metropolis. The police also seized firearms and looted valuables from their possession.

SP CIA Abdul Rahim Shirazi last week told reporters that his force arrested 27 criminals during a special operation against the criminals involved in street crimes. He said they also recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, laptops, and motorcycles worth Rs 11.70 million from their possession.

A couple of years ago, hundreds of cadets had passed out of the Lahore police training college to join the first-ever Dolphin Squad, a unique patrolling force to exclusively fight street-crimes in Lahore.

A replica of the Turkish national police, the Dolphin Force has been equipped with heavy bikes and modern gadgetry. Some Turkish police officers assisted the Punjab authorities for months in raising the new patrolling units. Police officers say they believe the non-stop patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in narrow streets will surely downgrade the crime rate in the metropolis.

In 2016, a dolphin squad was arrested and put behind bars for accepting Rs 90,000 as bribe from a drug-pusher in Lahore. All the four policemen were dismissed from service after allegations of corruption were found true against them during a departmental inquiry.

The involvement of two policemen of the Dolphins Force in armed robberies has put a big question mark on the training and recruitment police of the government. This incident has also shaken the confidence of people in police. Many citizens are robbed at gunpoint everyday in Lahore despite police crackdown on street criminals. Two people including a woman were shot dead by dacoits during armed robberies in different parts of the city during the last couple of weeks.

Also, three gunmen gang-raped a housewife and fled after collecting cash and valuables. The horrific incident took place in Harbanspura a few weeks ago but the CIA police have failed to arrest the criminals. The CIA police must take such cases seriously to trace and arrest the criminals involved in heinous crimes including gang-rape and killings during robberies.

KASUR TOO A SAFE CITY

The Lost and Found Center of the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Center Kasur rescued a six-year-old boy hours after he went missing from his home.

A spokesman for the Punjab Safe City Authority said the child was weeping bitterly alongside a road near Steel Bagh Chowk when a police communication officer, also in-charge of the surveillance cameras, noticed his movement.

The center immediately contacted the Mohafiz Police Force on patrol nearby. The police recovered the child safely and later he was handed over to his parents. The father of the child thanked Punjab Safe Cities Authority for and returning the boy to the family.

In the same locality, the surveillance center noticed a suspected person strolling on a road. Another police team rushed to the spot and arrested the man. During body search, the police seized a 30-bore pistol and bullets from his possession.

On the pattern of Lahore, hundreds of CCTV cameras are installed on the major roads and important buildings in Kasur city to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of suspected person.

Several police communication officers work round-the-clock to monitor security of the main roads, crossings, government installations, and other important buildings.

ALL MAJOR PUNJAB CITIES TO BE SAFE CITIES

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar last week visited the Punjab Safe City Headquarters in Lahore and presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister took a round of different sections of the command and control center including those dealing in CCTV monitoring and surveillance. On this occasion, the CM lauded the working of the authority. He said the good work must continue. The CM sanctioned similar projects of high-tech surveillance for Sahiwal and DG Khan. The CM also ordered release of funds for the project in Rawalpindi and announced that the project would be extended to all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the chief minister about various sections of the Punjab safe city authority project. He said that the project had already been approved for 7 major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur. He said the survey teams would probe the project feasibility and the installation process would be started in Sahiwal and DG Khan very soon.

POLICE SECURITY FOR BRITISH HOME SECRETARY

A British delegation last week met Lahore DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar at his office to discuss security arrangements during the visit of British Home Secretary. A police spokesman said Miss Emma, Mr Simon Prout, and Mr Simon Penthan were part of the delegation. SP (Security) Muhammad Naveed was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, security arrangements for the visit of British Home Secretary were discussed in details. DIG Shehzad Akbar said that Lahore Police would ensure foolproof security arrangements during the visit of British Home Secretary. SP Security Muhammad Naveed has been nominated as the focal person.

The city traffic police department will also chalk out a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the movement of the British Home Secretary in Lahore.