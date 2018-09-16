Share:

LOS ANGELES-Eva Mendes doesn't want to return to acting because it would mean being away from her daughters.

The 44-year-old actress and Ryan Gosling, 37, have daughters Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, together and Eva has stepped back from acting to focus on raising the girls.

She told E! News: ''I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them. They're just still so little.''

And she admitted that parenthood isn't always easy but praised her and Ryan's families for their support.

She said: ''I don't feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I'm going along and it's just important to have a support system. I have my family, I have Ryan's family and that's just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you.'' Eva recently said she thinks motherhood has made her ''care less'' but ''care more'' too.

She explained: ''I don't know. I guess I'm still in it. I'm still new to the game. I feel like in a way it makes me care less because of priorities obviously but at the same time it makes me care more. Even though I have less time to think about what I'm wearing for my day or how to put something together, I think of it more in a sense of even if I'm not with my kids, I'm always representing them. It's always on my mind. I'm somebody's mother and I need to act accordingly. There's an intense amount of pressure that I feel but it's good pressure.''