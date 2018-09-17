Share:

PESHAWAR - Four persons of a family including two children were killed when a roof of the house they were sleeping caved in suddenly due to intermitted rain on early Sunday morning.

According to Levies officials, Ajmeer, his wife Amina Bibi, two children including four year Ayan Khan and two-month old Suleman were sleeping in their house and all of sudden on Sunday morning the roof of a room caved in, killing all on the spot in Topkey area of Upper Orakzai, District Hangu.

Soon after the incident, the nearby people rushed on the spot and recovered the bodies from the debris of the house. The bodies were shifted to District Hospital Hangu, the Levies officials confirmed.