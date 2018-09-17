Share:

MUZAFFARGARH /TOBA TEK SINGH - Four members of a same family including two women and a newly-born baby girl died in a terrible head-on collision between a carry van and truck here on Sunday.

Rescue and police officials confirmed the incident occurred on Kot Addu-Mianwali Road near Adda Hussain Shah. The accident took place when a speeding Suzuki Bolan carry van collided with an upcoming truck. Resultantly, four members of the same family including two women and a newly-born baby girl died on the spot while three women got severely injured. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwer Shaheed.

According to eye-witnesses, the carry van was on the way to Layyah from Bahawalpur and its driver dozed due to which he could not keep control of the steering. As a result, the vehicle collided with a truck head-on. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police have launched investigation into incident. In Toba Tek Singh, two persons died in collision between a trailer and van here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on motorway M-4 Gojra where a speeding trailer hit a van moving ahead. Resultantly two persons died on the spot and the trailer driver escaped the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital and the police registered a case against the driver.