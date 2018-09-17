Share:

Karachi - Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, former chairman of Higher Education Commission and federal minister for Science and Technology, has said that global society has reached the ‘fourth industrial revolution’.

Pakistan needs to focus its endeavours largely establishing a strong knowledge based economy so that the country could enter a new phase of development, he suggested. He was speaking at the certificate distributing ceremony of the 11th Summer Internship Program (SIP)-2018 held at the ICCBS, University of Karachi.

As many as 200 students not only from Pakistani institutions but also from Turkey and Germany attended the 11th Summer Internship Program, organised by the international center.

Prof Atta-ur-Rahman said that petrol and diesel driven cars would soon vanish from our roads and be replaced by electric cars with super fast charging batteries, as the new industrial revolution would reshape government, teaching, healthcare, trade and business, almost every segment of life. Talking about the success of the internship program, he said that this kind of students’ learning program would get our youth on the way of knowledge and technology.

To have a great benefit from the ocean of knowledge, based on internet, Pakistani students are required to show their extreme love and passion towards education and learning, he said.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary said ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan that initiated this kind of national and international-level massive youth training program after the government of former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who had a national youth development program 35 years ago in the country.

He said that as many as 200 students, who are from 22 public and private Universities of Pakistan, including University of Istanbul and Rhine Wall University, Germany, were given hands on training in the ongoing projects in the laboratories and offices of the international center.

Every year, hundreds of Pakistan youth are trained at the international center, he said, adding that SIP provides short term hands-on training in various fields of science and management.

Earlier, Dr Asmat Salim, the scientist at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (ICCBS), said that this was the 11th Summer Internship program, which was initiated in 2008, and since then we organize it every year. We offer training in various fields of Biological and Chemical Sciences, Plant Biotechnology, Engineering, Information Technology, Food Sciences, Library Sciences, ISO and Marketing, she mentioned.

Talking about the internship selection procedure, she said, this year, ICCBS received around 850 applications from all over the country. After a short listing, as many as 500 applicants were selected for the test and interviews. At last around 200 students were inducted in the program on merit, she added.

This year we have participation from University of Karachi, Federal Urdu University, Jinnah University for Women, Dawood Engineering University, NED University, Sir Syed University, SZABIT, Aligarh Institute of Technology, University of Sindh - Jamshoro, Sindh Madressatul Islam University, PAF-KIET, Hamdard University, Shah Abdul Latif University, Mehran University, Malakand University, University of Swabi, University of Peshawer, Sh. Benazir Bhutto University, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, COMSATS, University of Istanbul, Turkey and Rhine Wall University, Germany, she said.