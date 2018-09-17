Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor’s House was opened as a picnic spot for the general public on Sunday.

The step has been taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan and Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed families who were allowed entry after security checkup. Many MNAs and MPAs also joined the visitors to celebrate the event at the Governor’s House. People took selfies in lawns, zoo, lake, Dewan e Khaas and Baradari of Governor’s House.

Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar has announced to keep the doors of Governor’s House open for public from 9 AM to 6 PM but only on Sundays. However, people who came from all over Lahore and adjacent cities demanded that Governor’s House should be open to public seven days a week. Families and children came in huge numbers as Governor’s House staff facilitated people. Provincial ministers said decision of the Punjab Governor to open Governor’s House was manifestation of aspirations of people. “Imran Khan is fulfilling all promises made to people. It is happening for the first time in the Punjab Governor’s House history that the premises are opened for the general public,” one of the ministers said. The information minister said that Governor’s House will be converted into a museum and budget will be spent on education and health.

The PTI government has already opened Sindh Governor’s House and Murree House for the general public.It may be recalled here that former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Azhar had also opened Governor’s House for schoolchildren, college and university students in the 1990s during his tenure as the Punjab governor.